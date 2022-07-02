Fab Over 40 Renews Contract With National Breast Cancer Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fab Over 40, an online competition celebrating women over 40, renews its contract with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). In support of the NBCF’s mission to provide early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer, Fab Over 40, LLC donated over $2.2M to the NBCF in 2021. The competition celebrates women over 40 looking to join a community of like-minded ladies who want to show the world that age is just a number. Last year’s winner, Teri Coleman, received $40,000, a 2-page feature in NewBeauty magazine, and a dream spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona.
With the renewal of this contract, the 2022 competitors in the Fab Over 40 competition can take comfort in knowing that their participation will assist a good cause that stands up against a disease that affects so many women worldwide.
“The community of women that have joined our competition is absolutely amazing,” said an executive with Fab Over 40. “The positivity and support we see growing through our ‘Fab Family’ is so beautiful. Coming together and bringing well-deserved attention to the work that the National Breast Cancer Foundation does is the cherry on top.”
The public decides the winner of this competition through an online voting process where the competitors with the most votes in the final round will take the top spot.
Visit Fab Over 40 for more details, and keep an eye out for the 2022 Fab Over 40 Competition registration information.
Fab Over 40 Support
