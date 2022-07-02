Introducing Albert Hern: The Jewelry Brand Bringing Vibrant Color to Miami

The brand’s most popular items include its coveted initial pendants designed to match inner power and beauty.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alberto Hernandez is pleased to announce his jewelry brand, Albert Hern , is adding dynamic color and fashion to the streets of Miami with its stunning initial pendants Albert Hern is a Miami-based Latino family brand that creates fine jewelry for everyday wear. The company boasts creative and colorful designs made from solid gold and natural gemstones that are perfect for both work and play – making its pieces the ultimate staple for any wardrobe. Many notable celebrities have been seen wearing the brand’s designs, including Jenn Lyon from Claws, Amanda Cerny (on Paris Hilton’s cooking show), Requena from CNN, and Nella Rojas at the 2022 Latin Grammys.Recently, Albert Hern launched one of the most highly anticipated pieces of the season – it’s beautiful initial pendants. Each initial pendant is made of 18kt solid gold (white, yellow, or rose) and natural gemstones from Conflict-Free Zones – all combined with brilliant diamonds. Inspiration for the initial pendants came from Albert’s desire to help wearers showcase their birthstone, favorite color, or personality, thereby showcasing both inner power and beauty.“Our vision for Albert Hern has always been to create fine jewelry for every day,” says Albert. “We truly want the jewelry you wear to be meaningful, more than just wearing an initial, it can be combined with a birthstone and favorite gold color as the cherry on top. Initials are a timeless trend, so it will always be a good choice, but most importantly, wearing your initials (or giving it as a gift) is part of showing off your attitude and what represents, demonstrating who you are and what you like.”Albert Hern’s fine initial pendant necklaces are the ultimate, symbolic gift for many occasions, such as anniversaries, birthdays, Mother’s Day, graduation, and more.For more information about Albert Hern, or to view the brand’s entire collection, please visit www.alberthern.com About Albert HernAlbert Hern was founded by Alberto Hernandez, a GIA Gemologist who began his labor of love for jewelry in 1994. From his early days in Venezuela, to his travels in Italy, Thailand, Burma and beyond, Albert Hern developed a passion for precious stones, jewels and the metals that would embrace them. Combining visionary design with creative technique, Albert Hern quickly gained recognition as a sophisticated designer.Before creating his own brand, Albert worked as a crafter for relevant people and brands, such as Prince Dimitri, for whom he crafted a crown for Princess Marie Chantal Miller. He also worked for Woody Allen, Liza Minelli, and many others.