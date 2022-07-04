KokTailz is a one-stop dating app solution

KokTailz is where users can access various features that are most important in the online dating industry.

The mission is to create a sophisticated and highly efficient dating application with a wide range of unique features for users.” — Sean Trotter

UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With tons of dating apps and websites in the industry and each having their own unique features as a selling point, none has all these features put together in one app. This has become a fetter that prevents users from sticking to a single dating app, leading to a cluster of dating apps on most users’ phones. KokTailz has bridged the gaps between these features by creating a standard, feature packed, private, and secure dating platform that users out there have been dreaming of. A platform that will free them from huddling different dating applications on their phones. KokTailz is a solution to a lifetime problem. A single signup on a single app to access their favorite features. With the global pandemic continuing to restrict movements and face-to-face meetings, users will be able to connect with other users of the same interests through the seamless facilitation of the KokTailz dating platform.

KokTailz began its journey in 2020 after the founder, Sean Trotter, an entrepreneur, and owner of a plumbing company called Water Control Plumbing, a company that started 3 years ago with an annual revenue of about three hundred and eighty thousand US dollars, created a website for individuals and groups such as escorts, gigolos, dancers, strippers, and models, could advertise their services. After gaining about 30,000 advertisers which was stalled in 2017 due to incompetent developers. Sean drive for a perfect dating platform was fueled again in 2020 and the dating app platform KokTailz started development, “to adopt a unique approach to the online dating industry”.

The name KokTailz, with the literal meaning ‘cocktails,’ represents themes such as partying, dating, romance, having fun, meeting up with friends for drinks, and most importantly meeting new people. KokTailz represents several types of personalities, characters, and their unique differences, as there are several types of cocktails based on the ingredients added. While KokTailz vision is to become the prominent choice for everyone with the desire to date or start a relationship. If, like most people who use dating apps, you’re tired of jumping from one platform to another in search of features you couldn’t get together at once, this might be the right time to sign up and see for yourself what an all-in-one feels like. KokTailz will be launching in Google Play & Apple Stores in August 2022.