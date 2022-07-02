Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,303 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks FEIU/ First Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A5002724

TROOPER: Det. Christopher Blais, Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, Assistant State Fire Marshal Christopher Boyd- Division of Fire Safety

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: June 30, 2022

LOCATION: 33 Vigario Lane

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Steven Hersom

AGE:41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT 

 

ACCUSED: Conrad Labor

AGE:41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022, at approximately 1 pm the Barton Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 33 Vigario Lane in Barton, VT. The Barton Fire Department responded to the location and observed a fire on the outside of an attached garage. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. At the time of the fire the residence was occupied by 8 children and an adult, and no injuries were reported.

As part of Barton Fire Chief EJ Rowell’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

 

FEIU members responded to Barton and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire were considered suspicious.

Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. The investigation revealed Conrad Labor had intentionally set the fire. Conrad was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby to be processed. 

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881. 

 

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 7/5/22  1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:  Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933

(Cell) 802-585-9865

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks FEIU/ First Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.