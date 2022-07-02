Derby Barracks FEIU/ First Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 22A5002724
TROOPER: Det. Christopher Blais, Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, Assistant State Fire Marshal Christopher Boyd- Division of Fire Safety
STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: June 30, 2022
LOCATION: 33 Vigario Lane
INCIDENT: Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Steven Hersom
AGE:41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
ACCUSED: Conrad Labor
AGE:41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022, at approximately 1 pm the Barton Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located at 33 Vigario Lane in Barton, VT. The Barton Fire Department responded to the location and observed a fire on the outside of an attached garage. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. At the time of the fire the residence was occupied by 8 children and an adult, and no injuries were reported.
As part of Barton Fire Chief EJ Rowell’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
FEIU members responded to Barton and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire were considered suspicious.
Evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. The investigation revealed Conrad Labor had intentionally set the fire. Conrad was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby to be processed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 7/5/22 1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933
(Cell) 802-585-9865