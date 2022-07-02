LEED Zero with Solar + Storage Systems for Hunters Point
Pearl Homes and sonnen Declare Electrical Independence from the National GridBRADENTON, FL, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Homes, a Sarasota/Bradenton-based homebuilder and real estate developer, and sonnen, a global market leader in smart energy storage and virtual power plant (VPP) technology, announced the activation of the very first NET ZERO LEED PLUS home in the Hunters Point community. The Hunters Point Energy Community is a LEED Zero-certified, sustainable community developed by Pearl Homes in Cortez, FL. All 86 homes in the village will be outfitted with solar plus a sonnen ecoLinx energy storage system capable of providing power for the home, and beyond. The Hunters point project is aimed at offering electrical independence from electricity bills to residents of the community.
Sustainable home builder Pearl Homes, sited in Florida’s Manatee County, has established that the solar and sonnen battery systems at Hunter’s Point are able to self-generate power and use the battery storage to provide true energy independence for homes, as Florida Power and Light is in the process of completing the grid transmission infrastructure for the subdivision. While the homes will eventually be grid-tied, the energy design enables each home to power itself with clean energy and stay powered during grid outages using the battery backup.
In addition to the energy system, each home is built using the highest standards in sustainable building, which qualifies the Hunters Point homes as Net Zero LEED Plus, offering a repeatable, sustainable, and clean energy community model for the future. We are essentially declaring independence from the national grid both financially and structurally just like the founding fathers declared independence from the colonialists.
“We believe the Hunters Point community will serve as a ‘greenprint’ for the future of not only clean energy homes but entire sustainable, cost-effective master-planned communities. We seek out trailblazing partners, like Sonnen, for our projects because our focus has always been on building products and solutions that have the potential to change the world.”
Marshall Gobuty, Founder & President, Pearl Homes.
“Sonnen is proud to work with Pearl Homes on this revolutionary clean energy community. Pearl Homes is pioneering a truly innovative approach to sustainable home building, and clean living with the introduction of their solar plus storage home, by giving customers access to bulletproof solar, building a clean energy community, and ultimately helping perpetuate a clean energy transition in Florida.”
Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO, Sonnen Inc.
Pearl homes has been named the USGBC’s Power builder of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2019 and fully expects to be winning National awards for the Hunters Point LEED Net Zero homes once the first homes are complete this summer. The community is located within one half of a mile of Anna Maria Island. Hunters Point homes are designed to generate more power than the residents will consume, which sets them up to be able to participate in future grid support opportunities when they become available.
Pearl Homes is a Florida-based homebuilder and real estate developer with sustainable and work force housing projects underway in Bradenton, Ellenton, Cortez, and other locations throughout Southwest Florida and California. Founded in 2015 by Marshall Gobuty, Pearl Homes focuses on building single-family and multi-family communities that meet at the intersection of affordability and sustainability. The Pearl Homes community is a step closer to solving our nation's livability crisis by working closely with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and other third-party verifiers. Most recently, Pearl Homes was named both a 2020 Judges' Choice Award winner and Top Project of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader. Learn more at: www.pearlhomesdevelopments.com
Sonnen is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized, and networked energy technologies. We are one of the fastest growing energy tech companies and we've received many internationally recognized awards including for our innovative virtual power plant. Our products and services are used by the sonnen Community, a collection of visionaries around the world who share our vision of clean and affordable energy for everyone. We have offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its Renewable and Energy Solutions division. Learn more at: https://sonnenusa.com/en/
