THEVOZ Attorneys is now THEVOZ & Partners

The fast-growing law firm is well-positioned to offer expanded services to international business and tax clients.
The name THEVOZ & Partners better reflects the contributions of our firm’s partners and their diverse experience in expanded areas of international business law.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ Attorneys, a fast-growing international business and tax law firm with offices in Switzerland and the United States, has announced that the firm will adopt the name THEVOZ & Partners to reflect the recent growth of the firm along with its outlook for continued growth and expansion.
— Olivier Thevoz, Esq.
Olivier Thevoz, Managing Partner of THEVOZ & Partners, said, “The name THEVOZ & Partners better reflects the contributions of our firm’s partners and their diverse experience in expanded areas of international business law.” He added, “We are well-positioned to offer expanded services to clients as a result of the growth of our firm.”
Partner Fabrice Kuhn added, “As a boutique law firm with offices in the United States and Switzerland, we are able to provide high-quality, direct, and personal services to our clients having US-Swiss cross-border issues. This makes our firm unique.”
The firm's newest Partner Olivier Francioli went on to add, "The complementary skills of our partners allow us to meet all our clients' needs in terms of legal services in the field of tax and business law."
THEVOZ & Partners began in Switzerland as T&CO Attorneys in 2015 and expanded in 2016 opening an office in the United States located in Austin, Texas. The firm has quickly grown to become a leading international business law and international tax law firm with expertise in tax, finance and banking, technology, dispute resolution, international commerce, restructuring and insolvency, compliance, and additional areas of international law. The firm also focuses on issues relating to obtaining evidence in the United States for international proceedings under Section 1782(a).
About THEVOZ & Partners
THEVOZ & Partners, with offices in the United States and Switzerland, is a boutique international law firm specializing in tax representation and litigation for multinational corporations and private companies. The firm also specializes in international business law and complex business litigation matters that cross sovereign national borders. The partnership team at THEVOZ & Partners has over 40 years of combined experience resolving complex international tax and business-related matters.
More information about THEVOZ & Partners can be found at www.thevozpartners.com and on the THEVOZ & Partners LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thevozpartners
