International Attorneys Invited to LinkedIn Live Event for Understanding of Section 1782(a)

Free 30-minute LinkedIn Live education events are open to any international attorney and legal staff.

International attorneys understanding Section 1782(a) can thus gain a significant advantage by obtaining valuable evidence in the United States to support foreign procedures.”
— Olivier Thevoz, Esq.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivier Thevoz, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of THEVOZ & Partners, with a focus on Section 1782(a) and how to obtain evidence in the United States for international proceedings, is holding a free 30-minute LinkedIn Live education event in English on 12 July 2022, and in French on 14 July 2022. Both events are open to any international attorney and legal staff.

The events, entitled “Obtaining Evidence Located in the United States for International Proceedings,” will feature Mr. Thevoz presenting an analysis of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the use of Section 1782(a). In addition, he will address some of the most frequently asked questions about Section 1782(a).

“I strongly believe in educating international attorneys about the opportunity of obtaining evidence located in the United States for foreign legal procedures”, said Thevoz. He added, “The evidence rules in the United States are well-known to be one of the wider in the world. International attorneys understanding Section 1782(a) can thus gain a significant advantage by obtaining valuable evidence in the United States to support foreign procedures.”

The events will be held at the following times:

English Language Presentation:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 10:00 am-10:30 am EDT (4:00 pm-4:30 pm Swiss time)

French Language Presentation:
Thursday, July 14, 2022, 4:00 pm-4:30 pm Swiss time (10:00 am-10:30 am EDT)

Attorneys and legal staff can register and attend one of the free LinkedIn Live events by visiting the THEVOZ & Partners LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thevozpartners

About THEVOZ & Partners
THEVOZ & Partners, with offices in the United States and Switzerland, is an international law firm specializing in tax representation and litigation for multinational corporations and private companies. The firm also specializes in international business law and complex business litigation matters that cross sovereign national borders. The partnership team at THEVOZ & partners combined have more than 40 years of experience resolving complex international tax and business-related matters.

More information about THEVOZ & Partners can be found at www.thevozpartners.com.

Olivier Thevoz
THEVOZ & Partners
+1 737-304-6655
