Toothbrush Pillow Now in North Dakota Can Assist Elderly & Disabled Balancing Toothbrush
We are grateful & delighted to have the Toothbrush Pillow in the North Dakota Assistive short-term equipment trial program. We look forward to helping the elderly & disabled with oral care needs.”BISMARCK, ND, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Dakota Assistive lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
— AP
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from North Dakota Assistive, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
North Dakota Assistive is a non-profit organization that strives to bring assistive technology devices and services into the lives of North Dakotans and Minnesotans of all ages who need it. Our goal is to help bridge the gap between ability and disability using assistive technology.
North Dakota Assistive now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the Short-Term Equipment Trial Program. North Dakota Assistive is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities providing device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology.
This program was established so people can:
• Try assistive technology before they buy it
• Compare assistive technology options
• Temporarily replace a device that is being repaired
• Provide a temporary accommodation
• Learn about assistive technology available to them or their clients
According to CDC.gov 3 percent of North Dakota adults have a self-care disability, 10 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for North Dakota Assistive is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 36 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
Postal Notice
+1 623-444-2985
email us here