Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,296 in the last 365 days.

$820 Million in New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Ukrainians continue to face a brutality highlighted once again this week by an attack that struck a shopping mall filled with civilians.  They continue to fight for their country, and the United States continues to stand by them and their just cause.  As the United States prepares to commemorate our independence, we remain committed to the independence, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our fourteenth drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense since August 2021 of up to $50 million.  This authorization, along with the Defense Department’s parallel announcement of $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding, will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to more than $6.92 billion since Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Our commitment to the Ukrainian people will not waver, and we will continue to stand united with Ukraine.

You just read:

$820 Million in New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.