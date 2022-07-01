Former State Senator Dean Tran Charged With Intimidating an Elderly Constituent, Stealing a Firearm, and Misleading Investigators  

BOSTON — Former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran has been charged in connection with an incident involving his alleged theft of a firearm from an elderly constituent and subsequent efforts to mislead investigators about what happened, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Tran, 46, of Fitchburg, was indicted today by a Worcester Grand Jury on the charges of Larceny of a Firearm (1 count), Larceny Over $250 from Person +60/Disabled (1 count), Filing an Application for a License to Carry Containing False Information (1 count), Obtaining a Signature by False Pretenses with Intent to Defraud (1 count), Misleading a Police Investigation (1 count), and Stealing by Confining or Putting in Fear (1 count). Tran will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

The AG’s Office alleges that, in June 2019 while visiting an elderly constituent, Tran used his position of trust as a public official to intimidate the constituent into parting with her late husband’s firearms, making her sign a pre-prepared contract and giving her $1,500 in cash for at least eight guns. When asked to return them the next day, he did, but came back early the following morning and allegedly forced his way into the constituent’s home while she was alone, demanded the keys to her husband’s gun safe, and stole a Colt .45 while the constituent hid in her bedroom. The gun was returned to the constituent at a later date.

When interviewed by police about the incident, Tran allegedly gave multiple conflicting stories and reasons for taking the guns away, including denying any type of firearm sale, later producing a sales contract for the weapons, and disparaging the constituent’s mental capacity before demanding a written apology from her.

The AG’s Office also alleges that Tran made false statements on his May 2019 license-to-carry renewal application.

These charges are allegations, and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan of the AG’s White Collar and Public Integrity Division and Victim Witness Advocate Megan Murphy. The case was investigated by Financial Investigator Gillian Daly of the AG’s Financial Investigations Division, State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, the AG’s Digital Forensics Laboratory and with assistance from the Fitchburg Police Department.

