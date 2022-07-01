Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Benchmark Community Bank
July 01, 2022
For release at 3:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Benchmark Community Bank, Kenbridge, Virginia, to acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities of First Community Bank, Bluefield, Virginia, and to establish and operate a branch in Emporia, Virginia.
