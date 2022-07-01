Beyond Celiac Helps Declare Independence from Gluten with Summertime Beverages

Not every drink is gluten-free, but many are. This mojito, made with lime juice, simple syrup, mint, rum and club soda is safe for people with celiac disease

From Banana Coconut Smoothies to Fizzy Sunsets, Those with Celiac Disease Can Enjoy This Summer with Gluten-Free Refreshments

Celiac disease is serious and can be overwhelming. Beyond Celiac is sharing some refreshing beverage options so that our community can enjoy the season along with everyone else. ” — Claire Baker, Beyond Celiac Sr. Communications Director

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac wants to help those with celiac disease across the country celebrate their independence from gluten this July with a delicious selection of drink recipes featuring gluten-free summer favorites. The leading celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure, Beyond Celiac has compiled an array of adult and family-friendly beverages that are safe for those with celiac disease, a genetic autoimmune disorder that damages the small intestine when gluten is ingested.

“Summer gatherings and other special occasions can be hard when you have a medically restricted diet, so we at Beyond Celiac are helping by providing drink recipes to maximize fun and minimize stress,” noted Claire Baker, Senior Communications Director of Beyond Celiac. “Celiac disease is serious and can be overwhelming, and we wanted to offer some refreshing beverage options so that our community can enjoy the season along with everyone else,” she added.

While mostly thought of as a challenge for food items, people with celiac disease also need to watch out for gluten in beverages. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and the derivatives of these grains, including malt and brewer’s yeast. A gluten-free diet excludes all products containing these ingredients. So while a chocolate malted milkshake may sound delicious, it can set off a serious storm of symptoms in a person with celiac disease, since malt is a derivative of barley. Conventional beers also contain barley. However, distilled liquors and wines are gluten-free, unless a gluten-containing ingredient has been added back in.

Those who are gluten-free can still enjoy summertime drinks made with seltzer, soda, fruit juice, milk and coconut milk, in addition to wine and alcohol. Though people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity need to read labels to confirm that the product is gluten-free, they can have much greater confidence in avoiding accidental gluten exposure when mixing their own favorites at home.

“Our mission at Beyond Celiac is to accelerate research for treatments and a cure for celiac disease. While we make strides towards that goal, we also want to raise awareness about the disease and help our community safely navigate living strictly gluten-free,” Baker concluded.

About Beyond Celiac

Since 2003, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocate and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac.

