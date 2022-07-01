Owner of Staffing Agencies Charged in Connection With Scheme To Evade Insurance Premiums 

WORCESTER — A Worcester resident who operated two temporary staffing agencies has been charged in connection with a scheme to evade her insurance companies of more than $49,000 in premiums, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Solynna Taing, age 56, was arraigned Thursday in Worcester Superior Court on the charges of Workers’ Compensation Insurance Fraud (4 counts) and Larceny Over $250 (3 counts). She pleaded not guilty to the charges and Judge Daniel M. Wrenn released her on her own recognizance.

She is next due back in Worcester Superior Court on September 19 for a pre-trial conference.

Taing was indicted on the charges by a Worcester County Grand Jury on May 25.

The AG’s Office began an investigation after this was referred by the Massachusetts Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB). The AG’s Office alleges that between 2014 and 2018, Taing either provided false information or lied to insurance auditors during yearly audits about the size of her workforce at her two temporary staffing companies. Taing allegedly underreported payroll for the businesses by more than $2 million.

The AG’s Office alleges that in total, through her misrepresentations, Taing defrauded her insurance companies out of a total of more than $49,000 in insurance premiums.

These charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

AG Healey’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division works to protect consumers and the integrity of the insurance system by investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against all types of insurers, including the state’s unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation systems.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Joseph Posner with assistance from Investigator Lashauna Craig both of AG Healey’s Insurance and Unemployment Fraud Division, Victim Witness Advocate Megan Murphy of AG Healey’s Victim Witness Services Division, and investigators at the Insurance Fraud Bureau.

###