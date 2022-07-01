Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,267 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve and FDIC extend deadline for U.S. GSIB resolution plan feedback

July 01, 2022

Federal Reserve and FDIC extend deadline for U.S. GSIB resolution plan feedback

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation today announced that they have extended the period for issuing feedback for the U.S. global systemically important banks' 2021 resolution plans to allow the agencies additional time to analyze them.

Resolution plans, required by the Dodd-Frank Act, must describe the company's strategy for rapid and orderly resolution in bankruptcy in the event of material financial distress or failure of the company.

You just read:

Federal Reserve and FDIC extend deadline for U.S. GSIB resolution plan feedback

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.