Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool: Compelling Singer Carole Sylvan Always Knows When Something Goin On
Soaring Vocalist Shines Bright on Soulful and Funky New EP
My talent is a gift, a blessing from the Creator. Like all gifts from the Almighty they are meant to be shared and passed on. If one person enjoys what I’m doing, then I have accomplished something.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Something Goin’ On”, the astounding new EP from world class songstress Carole Sylvan is now available on Spotify and all the major music services.
— Carole Sylvan
https://open.spotify.com/album/2B0aya0leJqHLyK7ULJ9zN?si=bryf_B8ERBuD74Zp9Wj6zQ
The EP includes the track “Savin’ Up for Your Love”, a soul and R&B instant classic, a truly incredible version of the Sly and the Family Stone classic, “You Can Make It If You Try", the soulful title track “Something Goin’ On” which also features the legendary NYC outfit The Uptown Horns, and the super funky “Show Me”.
Carole is a classical trained pop/jazz singer, vocal arranger, songwriter, and educator. She is a teaching artist and artist in residence for Young Audiences New York. She teaches Broadway, Pop, Jazz singing as well as Glee Club and Musical Theater. She began singing in church and at the home of Count Basie.
At age 16, she opened up for James Brown at Yankee Stadium. She began her career as a classical singer attending Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and Julliard School of Music. Ms. Sylvan’s classical performances include the role of Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro, Adele in Der Fledermaus and Bess in Porgy and Bess at Brooklyn College Opera. During Carole’s junior year in college she went on the road with a Show band for 44 weeks. Carole started writing songs with the Fatback band and performed lead vocals on the bands first hit song Money which became their first gold record. She also won the Ed Sullivan award for outstanding artists.
As a recording artist, Ms. Sylvan is an international recording star. With a Top Ten Billboard dance hit “Just Doin, What We Love,” produced by mix masters Mike Rosenman and Mike Hacker. Ms. Sylvan international dance song’s include “Come Go With Me,” “Caught Up with Angels of Love”. Ms. Sylvan is one of Italy’s favorite dance recording artists. Mix Magazine voted Carole’s song “ Look Ahead ” Best Record of the Year. She has performed all over the world and recorded with C&C Music Factory, Change, Aaron Neville, Peabo Bryson, Pet Shop Boys, Simply Red, Toni Braxton, Rupaul, Eddie Murphy, Lionel Richie, Ben E King, James Ingram, Melba Moore, Musique, Change, Dan Aykroyd, The Weather Girls, Brandy, Gloria Lynn, Diane Schuur, Natalie Cole, Jennifer Holiday, Charlie Karp, Patti LaBelle and many more. Ms. Sylvan performed vocals on Multi-Platinum song U2’s Rattle and Hum as well as other movie soundtracks and commercials. In 2019 she sang on Charlie Karp’s final studio album “Back To You” released on Red Parlor Records which charted on the Roots Music Report for Blues Rock 2020. Ms. Sylvan is also a teaching artist and was a 2020 Teaching Artist Honoree. In 2021, Carole released a 10 song album “Love”, that debuted at #9 on Relix.
Upcoming Shows
July 10th: The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
July 30th: The Bitter End NYC
August 12th: Cafe 9 New Haven, Ct
August 27th: "Rock The Valley" Ansonia, CT
https://soundcloud.com/carolesylvanmusic
https://www.facebook.com/bridgeportblues/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-9X--GDN6Cau0FiJSEGXA
https://www.carolesylvan.com/
Carole Sylvan