Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on "Don't Say Gay" Law Going into Effect Today

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement in response to the Florida Legislature's Parental Rights in Education law going into effect:

"As a father and as Secretary of Education, I am deeply disheartened that the "Don't Say Gay" law went into effect in Florida today and I worry about its effects on young people and families in the state. The new law also is part of a dangerous trend across the country, where we are seeing legislation targeting the LGBTQI+ community. I've spoken to parents and families in Florida numerous times, and they've consistently told me that this legislation doesn't represent them or what they want for their children, and that it put Florida students in danger of bullying and worse mental health outcomes. My commitment to students and families in Florida is the same as my commitment to all across this great country: The Biden-Harris administration will continue to fight for dignity, opportunity, and the protection of civil rights for every student and family. The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights stands ready, and as always, any student who believes they are experiencing discrimination, including harassment, at school or any parent or caregiver who is concerned that their child is experiencing discrimination, is encouraged to file a complaint with our office."