Intel’s spin-off AustinGIS™ & Winkel Media to Install Store-as-a-Medium IoT in 3,000 Stores in Latin America
Intel’s spin-off AustinGIS™ signs agreement with Winkel Media, a JV company between AB InBev, VSBLTY and Retailigent for 3,000 stores in Latin America.
We provide institutions, large enterprises and the public sector w/IoT, smart city, digital transformation and infrastructure as-a-service through large-scale financing & turnkey solutions—at scale.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AustinGIS’s Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Revenue Officer Jose Avalos announced today that Austin GIS, Inc., an Intel® Corporation spin-off, has signed an agreement with AB InBev’s JV Winkel Media to install Store-as-a-Medium IOT Infrastructure in thousands of Mexico’s Modeloramas and small businesses across Latin America. The partnership includes VSBLTY Mexico, Retailigent and Cervecería Modelo de Mexico, in collaboration with AustinGIS™ global technology partner Intel, and global scaling partner Tech Mahindra.
— Jose Avalos, Co-Founder, CEO & Chief Revenue Officer
Avalos said, “As of today, over 1400 stores have been equipped with AustinGIS’ proprietary Digital Transformation-as-a-Service™ (DTaaS™) business model. Within the retail sector, we call these solutions Store-as-a-Medium. This incorporates digital signage with programmatic advertising, analytics and artificial intelligence for retail insights and security. So effectively, AustinGIS™ is both providing avenues for incremental revenue streams for retailers and brands—while also delivering Infrastructure-as-a-Service at scale (including the CapEx financing of the equipment, solution installation, management and service)—all done through subscription pricing.’’
Cesar Martinez, IOT Services GM at Intel Corporation said, “In addition to heavily marketing the Store-as-a-Medium use case to the retail industry and through the DPAA, we are enabling AustinGIS™ with architecture and technology services for the solution.”
Harshul Asnani, SVP and Head, Enterprise Technology Business at Tech Mahindra added, “We are happy to help AustinGIS™ scale its deployments globally with state-of-the-art installation, remote management and on-site services.” Austin GIS™ also partners with VSBLTY and RADAR to provide in-store retail analytics and insights and security services.
Pedro Garavito, VP, Technology, Middle America Zone, at AB InBev said, “Through Winkel Media, we are not only creating a relevant media outlet, but we are also boosting our journey to digitize Mom and Pop stores in Latin America. We are offering a frictionless solution that builds connectivity, drives traffic to the stores and enables a significant upgrade in trade execution.”
Rodrigo Velasco, CEO at Winkel Media added, “Our current plan is to scale installations as quickly as possible to 5,000 stores—and scale to 15,000 stores within two years—to achieve a consumer advertising reach equivalent to cable TV. This important project is a game changer for media and retail analytics in LATAM. In fact, Winkel Media is already delivering advertising campaigns over its 1,400 Modeloramas and Mom & Pop store networks in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, and for other top worldwide consumer brands. We have seen an initial sales lift in each store within the first 3 months after bringing a store online, as well as the creation of new revenue streams for our retailer and brand partners through the monetization of the store data captured.’’
Commenting on the agreement, VSBLTY Co-Founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are proud to be part of the Winkel Media team and are pleased with what has been accomplished to date to build the LATAM network in Mexico, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. The Store-as-a-Medium model is delivering higher levels of customer engagement with real time data analytics that have never been available before at the point of sale. The results are impressive with significant sales lift for brands advertising on the network.”
