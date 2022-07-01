East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices Receives £5K Donation from Provide Community
Provide Community has donated £5,000 to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices to fund more services for young people with life-threatening conditions
Thank you to Provide for nominating EACH for this donation! Your generosity will help us to continue supporting young people with life-threatening conditions in Essex and across East Anglia.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice, which supports young people and their families across Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, has received a cheque for £5,000 from Essex healthcare organisation Provide Community. As part of a new funding initiative, Provide Community asked its members to nominate a series of charities to receive individual grants, with EACH being put forward by Learning and Development Administrator Sarah Newman.
The hospice charity plans to use the grant to support its delivery of essential support services to families of those with life-threatening illnesses, which includes counselling, occupational therapy and end-of-life care. With as little as £23 funding an hour of expert nursing and symptom management for a child or young person, the £5,000 grant from Provide Community will make a huge difference to families seeking support across Essex and East Anglia.
Sarah Newman, Learning and Development Administrator at Provide Community, said: “I nominated EACH to say thank you for the support they give to the Sadler family. Erin Sadler was diagnosed with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) in 2017, an autoimmune disease which causes the body’s own immune system to attack and kill its own platelets. In response to many people asking if they could buy Erin a Christmas gift, Erin’s Mum shared that they would much rather the money go towards supporting EACH so that it can continue supporting other young people in need of support”.
Rachel Dally, Corporate Fundraising Assistant at EACH, said: “Thank you to the staff at Provide for nominating EACH for this donation! Your generosity will help us to continue supporting children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and their families, in Essex and across East Anglia”.
Pictured: Provide Community Volunteer Co-ordinator Lorraine Pendleton and Rachel Dally
