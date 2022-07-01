East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices Receives £5K Donation from Provide Community

Pictured: Provide Community Volunteer Co-ordinator Lorraine Pendleton and Rachel Dally

Provide Community has donated £5,000 to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices to fund more services for young people with life-threatening conditions

Thank you to Provide for nominating EACH for this donation! Your generosity will help us to continue supporting young people with life-threatening conditions in Essex and across East Anglia.” — Rachel Dally, Corporate Fundraising Assistant at EACH