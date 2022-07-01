07/1/2022 - URGENT NOTICE - Notice to Proceed Memo

TO: All State Owned & Occupied Buildings FROM: Michael Pittman Deputy Director Bureau of Property Management DATE: Friday, July 1, 2022 RE: Lowering of Flags









































Notice to Proceed Memo





The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from

Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of:









Corporal Nathan Carlson

United States Marine Corps

Hometown: Machesney Park, Illinois









Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:





Sunset: Saturday, July 2, 2022





More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html



