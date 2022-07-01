Submit Release
On behalf of the people and government of the United States, I am honored to send heartfelt congratulations to our Canadian friends and neighbors as you celebrate Canada Day on July 1.

Today, we join our friends, neighbors, and allies in Canada in a celebration of democracy and independence. These are two of the many core values that the United States and Canada share, which allow us to work side-by-side to address some of the greatest challenges and opportunities in our hemisphere and in the world.

This past year we made great strides together to advance the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership and follow through on our commitments made at the North American Leaders’ Summit. We look forward to continued cooperation with the Canadian people, private sector, civil society, and government to further this work and to fulfill the commitments made at the Summit of the Americas.

As President Biden reiterated during his meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau at the Summit of the Americas, the United States has “no better friend in the whole world than Canada.” Based on our shared values and close ties, we are proud to work with Canada to promote democracy, prosperity, and security in our region and around the world.

I wish our Canadian friends and neighbors a happy Canada Day.

Je souhaite une joyeuse et sécuritaire Fête du Canada à nos ami.e.s et voisin.e.s du Canada.

