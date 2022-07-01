Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Spain

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, is visiting Spain June 29 through July 5, 2022, to participate in the U.S.-Spain Forum in Bilbao, and engage with government officials, business leaders, and civil society members to support our shared objectives regarding commerce, investment, and clean energy initiatives. This annual conference brings together members of the United States-Spain Council and its counterpart, the Fundación Consejo España – EE.UU., with leaders from the public and private sectors of both countries to address important bilateral issues. At the conference, Under Secretary Fernandez will focus on building partnerships to promote increased green investment that further job growth, economic inclusion, and opportunities for citizens in Spain, the United States, and across the region.

For press inquiries, contact E_Communications@state.gov.