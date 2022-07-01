Submit Release
News Search

There were 978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,250 in the last 365 days.

Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Spain

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, is visiting Spain June 29 through July 5, 2022, to participate in the U.S.-Spain Forum in Bilbao, and engage with government officials, business leaders, and civil society members to support our shared objectives regarding commerce, investment, and clean energy initiatives.  This annual conference brings together members of the United States-Spain Council and its counterpart, the Fundación Consejo España – EE.UU., with leaders from the public and private sectors of both countries to address important bilateral issues.  At the conference, Under Secretary Fernandez will focus on building partnerships to promote increased green investment that further job growth, economic inclusion, and opportunities for citizens in Spain, the United States, and across the region.

For press inquiries, contact E_Communications@state.gov.

You just read:

Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Spain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.