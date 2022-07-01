ASTL Infrastructure now offering AI Mining Investment

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASTL project is now offering its users the opportunity to invest in AI-driven multi-mining. With the fall of the cryptocurrency market and the possibility of a new “crypto winter”, new investment projects in the field of building data centers based on advanced technologies, such as the use of intelligent energy management, improved stable intelligent maintenance of the mining pool, and processing requests of various blockchain protocols, become very attractive in terms of cost. If, moreover, the active use of the competitive advantages of eco-mining is implied, such projects are not only valuable but also a guaranteed return on investment and are highly valued by all market participants.





One of these advanced in terms of using the latest technology is the ASTL project. This is an infrastructure project based on partner investments in the mining of various cryptocurrencies in newly created specialized mining centers. Recently, the project has been offering its users the opportunity to invest in AI-driven multi-mining.

The ASTL Token project from the investment company Astol Advanced Limited (Hong Kong) is an infrastructure project based on partner investments in the production of various cryptocurrencies, operating on the principles of AI management both in terms of serving blockchain requests and in terms of distributing computing power, and with initially planned use only "green" energy sources for multi-mining and intelligent energy management.

The main goal of the project is to provide a simple and understandable quick access to the receipt by each investor of a constant fixed income from the extraction of new types of cryptocurrencies for investors of different levels of training, from beginners to professionals.

By investing in the ASTL project, investors can count on the fact that their investments will be used both to expand the fleet of devices and to create new mining centers operating on completely unique principles of energy management and consumption developed by the ASTL project staff and will bring more stable profits for both investors and the ASTL project.

Despite the fact that the project is still quite young, it is based on a very solid base that allows them to make payments to investors, including the founders of the project and its employees, starting from the very first hours of receiving investments.

The basis of the project is its own data centers and a constantly replenished fleet of computing power devices for mining (for expansion of which additional investments are periodically required), using the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and its own "green" energy. The ASTL token is the key product of the project and the link between professional equipment and the end-user. Each token is backed by a portion of the computing power of the ASTL project's device fleet. Thanks to this, the token provides its holders with quick access to a stable income. Thanks to power management and computing power managed by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining becomes 25-30% more profitable than when investing comparable funds in comparable projects.

The ASTL Token project, unlike many others similar to it, does not provide anyone with the opportunity to allegedly purchase a piece of ASIC or GPU miner or its power. Astol Advanced Limited is not engaged in cloud mining. And it does not promise to pay out depending on any kind of “distributed” mining power or the total mining hashrate of a particular cryptocurrency.

The uniqueness of the project is in what the guys from Astol do for themselves and for their users and what they see as the main task of ASTL - to give their users a still unique opportunity to receive a stable passive income in USDT, depending only on users and their investments.

Despite the youth of the project, ASTL is confident that it will be placed on the stock exchange and its cost, depending on the capitalization of the project, will be much higher than at the start.

