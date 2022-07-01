Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,229 in the last 365 days.

Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., JM BioConnect, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Infors AG among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use upstream bioprocessing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR value of 15.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expanding due to factors such as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and the significant role that single-use bioprocessing systems play in lowering the investment costs and R&D expenses involved with the manufacturing process of biologics.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market- Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the product outlook, the single-use sampling systems is expected to be the largest segment in the Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the scale outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market from 2022 to 2027
  • Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., JM BioConnect, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Infors AG among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use upstream bioprocessing market

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/single-use-upstream-bioprocessing-market-3868


Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Single-use Bioreactors
  • Single-use Mixers
  • Single-use Media Bags
  • Single-use Filters
  • Single-use Sampling Systems
  • Single-use Connectors
  • Others

Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Preclinical / Clinical
  • Commercial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer
  • CMOs & CROs
  • Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.