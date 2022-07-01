FDLE launches the Florida Purple Alert Plan
July 1, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) launches the Florida Purple Alert Plan. The plan was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Purple Alert will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert. Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.
“In all missing persons situations, getting the word out – and getting it out quickly – is key to a swift and safe recovery,” said FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass. “Florida’s Purple Alert plan ensures a prompt and comprehensive response while ensuring the privacy and dignity of our disabled citizens.”
“The life of Joshua Marshall was a bright light dimmed way too soon. In an effort to honor this young man, I am so honored to have worked with the FDLE, Representative Joe Casello and many others along the way to ensure the passage of the Purple Alert, the first of its type. Had an alert like this existed at the time, Joshua may still be with us today. But we can’t go back. We can only move forward with the wisdom to do better,” said Senator Lori Berman. “Passing the Purple Alert in 2021 was a giant step forward in improving public safety and disability rights in Florida, and I am confident this law will save lives.”
“I am glad to see the Purple Alert finally go into effect after years of advocating for it to become law with Senator Berman. This new law will protect those with developmental or intellectual disabilities that are in immediate danger and save precious lives by filling in the gap left between the Amber and Silver alerts,” said Representative Joe Casello. “The Purple Alert wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the tireless advocacy of Beverley Marshall whose son, Joshua, would’ve been alive today if this alert existed. Public safety is and has always been a priority of mine, and I know that FDLE will implement the Purple Alert to full effect so these individuals are protected.”
Purple Alert Criteria:
1. The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.
2. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.
3. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.
4. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.
5. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).
6. The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.
When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.
Citizens play an important role in saving lives. When receiving a Purple Alert, they should make note of the alert and call 911 if they have information relating to the whereabouts of the missing person.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.
