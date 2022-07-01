Cognitive Computing Market 2022-2028: Growing Demand For Cognitive Computing In Educational Research And Healthcare

Cognitive Computing Market

The Global Cognitive Computing Market is forecast to reach USD 148.12 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cognitive Computing Market is forecast to reach USD 148.12 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The cognitive computing technology derives the answers and works like the human brains. Literally, the computerized models adapt algorithms that self-learn and utilize machine learning models to mimic the way the human brain works. The models formed by cognitive computing, provide a real-life roadmap for artificial intelligence and machine learning and eventually facilitate the automated systems, which would work without human assistance. The rising requirement of virtual assistance and eloquent interactive voice response (IVR) for customer support in various sectors are being highly insistent in the market. Cloud deployment is likely to enrich broadly due to the higher adoption rate of the cloud-based services in the financial SMEs’.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 40.4% in the period 2020 – 2028, due to its extensive development in information technology engineering coupled with the massive proliferation of internet availability and digital marketing. India and China are some of the fastest-growing countries due to the immense growth in their potential consumer base throughout all the major industry verticals and high rise in big data.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top 10 Companies Operating in the Global Current Sense Amplifier Market:

• Microsoft,

• IBM,

• Google,

• Saffron Technology,

• Enterra Solutions

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

• Overview of the company profiles of each market player

• Industrial chain analysis of each player

• Revenue share contribution

• Sales network and distribution channels and net profits and losses of each company

• Key business growth strategies undertaken by these players

Market Segmentation:

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Machine Learning (ML)

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Neural Networks

• Deep Learning

• Reasoning Analysis

• Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Cloud

• On-Premise

