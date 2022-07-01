Nice ‘N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Wins the WOW Innovation Award at the 2022 INDA World of Wipes Conference

Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes break apart five times faster than the leading brand of two-ply toilet paper The Nice ‘N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Booth at the World of Wipes Innovation Conference The SecureFLUSH Team accepts the WOW Innovation Award

ORANGEBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nice-Pak, a pioneer and global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of pre-moistened wipes, announced today Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes received the WOW Innovation Award at the World of Wipes conference in Chicago, IL. The award recognizes innovation within the wipes value chain that uses non-woven technologies in a way that expands the usage of nonwovens. Sustainable products that solve problems was the theme for this year’s award.

SecureFLUSH™ Technology results in a breakthrough flushable* wet wipe that is strong and durable yet breaks apart five times faster than the leading brand of two-ply toilet paper when flushed ƚ. Now available on Amazon, Nicencleanwipes.com and Walmart stores, Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes are designed to provide an advanced level of security to help eliminate the fear of clogged plumbing.

“Protecting homes and wastewater facilities against infrastructure failures has become increasingly important to environmental sustainability,” said Robert Julius, Chairman and CEO, Nice-Pak. “As the makers of the first wet wipe, we continue to pioneer innovation to meet the needs of the both the consumer and our environment.”

“Our WOW recognition is a testament to Nice-Pak’s insights and innovation behind the launch of SecureFLUSH,” said John Iarocci, VP of R&D and Quality, Nice-Pak. “After six years of rigorous testing and development, we delivered a novel, creative solution to both a consumer and a wastewater problem.”

A New Technology in Flushable Wipes

The patent pending SecureFLUSH™ Technology results in a unique, 100% cellulose nonwoven wipe that is strong enough to clean, yet break apart rapidly, when flushed. With Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes, consumers can achieve a fresher clean and ensure responsible care for their plumbing, septic and sewage systems. Nice ’N CLEAN® SecureFLUSH™ Technology Flushable Wipes contain naturally derived ingredients and are made from 100% biodegradable** plant-based fibers.

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak and its family of companies, including its sister company PDI, have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world.

The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice ’N CLEAN®, GRIME BOSS®, and Wet-Nap® as well as private label brands. Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® wipes for foodservice; the development of both the first alcohol swab and the first disinfecting wipes for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with plant-based material in 2014. Visit Nicepak.com to learn more.

ƚ Leading brand

* Safe for well-maintained sewer and septic systems. Not recommended for use with basement pump systems.

**When disposed of in the toilet.