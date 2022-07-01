PRESS RELEASE FROM THE EMBASSY OF JAPAN;

SAMOA, July 1 - 01 July 2022

Handover Ceremony for The Project for Improvement of Facilities of Fusi Primary School under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP)

The Government of Japan has been providing assistance for upgrading educational facilities at the grass-roots level all throughout Samoa since 1991.

The official handover ceremony of the “Project for Improvement of Facilities for Fusi Primary School” was held at the school compound earlier today (01 July).

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency, Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, Hon. Seuula Ioane, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, students, parents, principal and teachers.

The project was funded under Japan’s popular scheme of Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) at a grant of up to USD 84,347 (approximately SAT 216,663.24), which was used to renovate the existing 9 classrooms, 1 administration room, library, reconstruction of the ablution block and installation of drinking water facility.

The project’s main objective is to provide an improved educational environment which aligns with key priority areas for quality education in the 5 year national plan of the Government of Samoa; Pathway for the Development of Samoa FY2021/22-FY2025/26.

Japan’s GGP has always placed education very highly on its list of priorities and believes that education is the base for developing one’s capacity which will be the key for improving basic human needs in Samoa.

We hope that the renovation works carried out for the existing school facilities with the installment of proper drinking water facility will help students of Fusi Primary School with their learning activities, so that they will enjoy a much better learning environment and to empower them to grow more strong and responsible individuals.

The GGP aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grass-roots level and thus, contributing to the socio-economic development of Samoa.

