NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanomedicine market size is expected to reach USD 779.99 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing precision of technologies used in healthcare sector and wide application of nanotechnology in treatment and diagnosis of various diseases are driving nanomedicine market revenue growth.

Nanomedicine is composed of nanoscale materials such as biocompatible nanoparticles and nanorobots, which can effectively control, prevent, monitor, treat, and diagnose diseases. Nanomedicine plays a vital role in development of advanced and innovative drugs due to its revolutionary small size, and is designed to offer better results and reduce side effects of standard therapies, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Nanomedicine can also be designed to help immune cells and subsequently eliminate or decrease the number of infected cells in the body.

Nanomedicine can help in the treatment of cancer, owing to its ability to improve anticancer immunity and efficacy of immunotherapy. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, nearly 10 million people died of cancer worldwide, making it one of the leading causes of death across the world. Since nanomedicine has the potential to treat cancer, investment in the nanomedicine market has been exponential in recent times.

Nanotechnology is effective in tissue regeneration for recreating nanoscale features of tissues that can direct cellular adhesion, migration, and differentiation. In addition, nanomedicine can treat bone, muscle, cardiovascular, and neural tissue diseases.

Leading Players- Abbott, General Electric (GE), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Nanospectra Biosciences, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi

In September 2020, Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a U.S.-based company involved in developing potential therapeutic nanocatalyst for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with antiviral applications, announced a merger with Tottenham Acquisition I Limited. The merger will advance Clene’s CNM-Au8 into Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies. CNM-Au8 is aimed at developing treatment for neurogenetic diseases such as Parkinson’s disease.

Nanoparticles segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cancer cell can be identified and treated with the help of nanoparticles, and they also allow detection of diseases in early stages.

Therapeutics segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Therapeutics is a rapidly advancing field of nanomedicine that brings together tissue engineering, transplantation, cell biology, and regeneration.

Oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period, as nanomedicine is increasingly used in cancer treatment. Nanomedicine helps in the creation of highly efficient cancer medicines with fewer side effects.

Diagnostic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Nanoscale particles increase the sensitivity, speed, and flexibility of biological tests by measuring the presence or activity of substances. Nanotechnology also enables testing of relatively smaller volume samples, which is expected to increase its application and boost growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Nanomedicine market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Nanomedicine market.

