Global Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the interventional neurology devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $2.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. According to the interventional neurology devices and equipment market analysis, an increase in the patient population with neurological disorders is driving the market.
The interventional neurology devices and equipment market consist of sales of interventional neurology devices which are used to treat neurovascular diseases such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, and stroke. Interventional Neurology devices are also known as Neurovascular devices.
Global Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment Market Trends
Stryker Inc.’s latest technological development Neuroform Atlas Stent System is expected to provide significant results to treat brain aneurysms with embolic coils. According to the interventional neurology devices and equipment market overview, the introduction of such technologies would drive the market in the future. The Atlas stent system provides great support during the coiling procedures and it has been designed s to provide the coil support and wall apposition needed to perform an effective stent-assisted coiling procedure. Neuroform Atlas has enhanced stent conformability, a low-profile delivery system, and high deployment accuracy even in distal anatomy making it the latest choice of the neuro-surgeons, thereby steering the market.
Global Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment Market Segments
The global interventional neurology devices and equipment market is segmented:
By Type: Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices
By End-User: Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers and Others
Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices By Type: Embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices, Liquid Embolic Devices
Angioplasty Devices By Type: Carotid Artery Stents, Embolic Protection Systems
Support Devices By Type: Micro Guide Wires, Micro Catheters
Neurothrombectomy Devices By Type: Clot Retrieval Devices, Suction and Aspiration Devices, Snares
By Geography: The global interventional neurology devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interventional neurology devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global interventional neurology devices and equipment market, interventional neurology devices and equipment global market share, interventional neurology devices and equipment market segments and geographies, interventional neurology devices and equipment market players, interventional neurology devices and equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC’s Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Covidien, Abbott, Merit Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, W. L. Gore & Associates, and Bayer AG.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
