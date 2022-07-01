Westminster Barracks/Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at approximately 0100hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Davidson Hill Road, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tyler Marston
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/01/2022 at approximately 0100 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Davidson Hill Road in the Town of Westminster, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded and investigation revealed Tyler Marston, 35, of Chester had assaulted a household member. Marston was later located in Chester by Chester Police Department and subsequently arrested by Vermont State Police. Marston was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 07/01/2022 at 1300 hours. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: no bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov