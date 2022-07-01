Westminster Barracks/Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1003984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at approximately 0100hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Davidson Hill Road, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tyler Marston

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/01/2022 at approximately 0100 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Davidson Hill Road in the Town of Westminster, VT (Windham County). Troopers responded and investigation revealed Tyler Marston, 35, of Chester had assaulted a household member. Marston was later located in Chester by Chester Police Department and subsequently arrested by Vermont State Police. Marston was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 07/01/2022 at 1300 hours. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: no bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

