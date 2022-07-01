Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,028 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22B1003984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mengbei Wang                           

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at approximately 0100hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Davidson Hill Road, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Tyler Marston                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 07/01/2022 at approximately 0100 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Davidson Hill Road in the Town of Westminster, VT (Windham County).  Troopers responded and investigation revealed Tyler Marston, 35, of Chester had assaulted a household member.  Marston was later located in Chester by Chester Police Department and subsequently arrested by Vermont State Police.  Marston was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 07/01/2022 at 1300 hours.  He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:  SSCF   

BAIL: no bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.