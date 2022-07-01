The illegal poaching of organs in China, is another reason why we should be critical of the Chinese regime.

The Brussels conference on forced organ harvesting hears witness evidence

It is vital that we talk about Communist China's completely deplorable behaviour... It is undeniable that China has targeted minorities, including Falun Gong...” — Tomá Zdechovsk, a prominent Czech Member of the European Parliament

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 29th 2022, a high-level symposium at the Brussels Press Club examined the continued human rights crisis in Communist China over forced organ harvesting. Delegates at the meeting heard terrifying first-hand witness evidence from Zhang Yanhua, a Falun Gong practitioner who had been arrested and imprisoned in China and had been subjected to regular medical testing to determine her fitness as an organ donor for a paying customer. She was eventually not selected. There was also a reference to the European Parliament resolution of 5 May 2022 with Procedure number : 2022/2657(RSP) on the reports of continued organ harvesting in China (2022/2657(RSP), in which we provide here the link: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/TA-9-2022-0200_EN.html if you are interested in the topic.

The hearing also heard testimony from a U.S.-based investigative journalist who claimed that a kidney transplant expert offered a paying customer kidneys from donors as young as 15 years old. The doctor verified the worth of organs extracted from Falun Gong practitioners owing to their healthy lifestyle, noting that such organs are "a bit more expensive."The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are "serial killers on a massive scale," according to Spanish lawyer Carlos Iglesias, who heads the European legal team of the NGO Universal Declaration on Combating & Preventing Forced Organ Harvesting, and forced organ harvesting is "a crime against humanity - a true Genocide." The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Signor Iglesias, are "serial murders on a large scale," and forced organ harvesting is "a crime against humanity - a true Genocide."

Crime against humanity

Tomá Zdechovsk, a prominent Czech Member of the European Parliament, said that "it is vital that we talk about Communist China's completely deplorable behavior... It is undeniable that China has targeted minorities, including Falun Gong... It is undeniable that organ harvesting is state-sponsored." Head of the legal team for the Washington, D.C.-based NGO Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting, Spanish lawyer Carlos Iglesias, accused the CCP of being "serial murders on a huge scale" and perpetrating "a crime against humanity, a true genocide."

The head of the Brussels-based NGO Human Rights Without Frontiers, Willy Fautre, a former Belgian chargé d'affaires, and Nico Bijnens, President of Falun Gong Belgium, were also in attendance. Gary Cartwright, publisher of the London-Brussels-based news source EU Today, organized and moderated the seminar.

For those who want even more info, these articles are also interesting.

1.https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewelinaochab/2019/06/17/the-china-tribunal-pronounced-its-verdict-on-organ-harvesting-in-china/

2.https://www.eupoliticalreport.eu/chinas-illegal-organ-harvesting-on-an-industrial-scale/

3.https://eutoday.net/news/politics/2022/chinese-communist-party-serial-killers-on-a-massive-scale-says-leading-eu-lawyer





The whole conference video is accessible here: