Forsa Academy e-Learning Platform Generalized in All Morocco's Regions

MOROCCO, July 1 - The e-learning training of the Forsa program is now generalized at the level of the 12 regions of the Kingdom, announced, Thursday, the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social Economy.

"In line with the objective of reaching the cruising speed of the FORSA program during the week of June 27, the e-learning training of the Forsa program is generalized at the level of the 12 regions. The first groups of learners, accompanied by their incubators, begin their training today on https://academy.forsa.ma/," said the ministry in a statement.

The program "FORSA" is based on a close support of the project leader and relies on e-learning training as an innovative method to democratize access to key concepts of entrepreneurship.

The training on the "Forsa Academy" platform is accessible to different categories of learners, whatever their level of education and entrepreneurial maturity, through a language adapted to the local context and richly illustrated. This accessibility also extends to people with sensory difficulties thanks to the subtitling of all videos in French and Arabic.

The academic course is divided into 10 modules that lead learners from a level of awareness to a level of application in their entrepreneurial project, says the release, noting that these modules include the personal qualities of the entrepreneur, the definition of market needs, customer knowledge, key resources, costing and legal forms.

The Forsa Academy platform is also a tool for monitoring learners by their incubators through the provision of educational and evaluation tools. It is also intended to be fun to encourage learners to progress in their learning through a system of points, badges and certificates.

MAP 30 June 2022

