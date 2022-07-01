Houston Businesswomen RoseMary Tucker Gets a Congressional Nod and Serves Homeless Fathers With a Texas BBQ

RoseMary Tucker Faithfully Serving Homeless Dads on Father's Day Hoodies 4 Healing Serves Hundreds on Father's Day Congressman Ron Reynolds Joins Hoodies4Healing to Serve the Homeless

Hoodies4Homeless served up Texas sized BBQ for hundreds of dads on Father's Day.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tireless entrepreneur RoseMary Tucker, the founder and CEO of Hoodies4Healing, a 501(c)(3) faith-filled powerhouse organization, caught the attention of Congressman Ron Reynolds recently as he attended one of her Sunday outreach gatherings. Since its inception her dedicated ministry has served over 20,000 souls with physical and spiritual food. Mr. Reynolds was pleased to see all the good work that the Hoodies4Healing team does for the community. He made a donation and pledged his continued support.

On the previous Sunday, June 19, 2022, Presidential Award Winner Rosemary, set the table for a special meal for disadvantaged fathers on Father’s Day. She recognized that all men need to be applauded on Father’s Day, including those who do not have a roof over their head, like the ones she and her team faithfully minister to every Sunday. Hoodies4Healing did their part to make this an extraordinary day for everyone who attended. Norman’s Barbeque Food Truck readily joined in to serve their famous barbecue and delicious potato salad to the needy. Besides the fabulous food, Hoodies4Healing gave away 250 gift bags filled with tees and Bibles.

RoseMary is honoring her Heavenly Father by keeping her promise to Him to serve His children every Sunday, since November 2020. Her dedication is contagious, and she is blessed to have support from those volunteers who generously give of their time and talents, like Norman’s Barbeque Food Truck.

RoseMary speaks about prior Sunday services for the hungry and unhoused in this way, “There is absolutely no better gift than the gift of helping others in need … a hot meal … a warm smile filled the atmosphere with care and compassion. We are determined and dedicated to helping Houston’s homeless … we care about our community, and we love our city … it’s the compassion Christ has placed in our hearts to help others.

For more information on how you can donate your time or financial gift to Hoodies4Healing, please contact RoseMary Tucker at

Phone: 346 462 1601

Email: HOODIES4HEALING@gmail.com

Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com

Hoodies4Healing Serves with Care on Father's Day