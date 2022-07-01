Walmart UPC Lookup Launched by WallySmarter.com

Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart.com Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Example of Walmart Sales Estimator for a typical product

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Civin, Founder of Wallysmarter.com, has announced the launch of the first easy to use Walmart Wholesale Tools available anywhere in the world. Up to now, 3rd Party Sellers have been forced to use Amazon Seller Tools which are not relevant on the Walmart.com marketplace.“Walmart 3rd Party Sellers are blind as to keyword search volumes or product sales estimates on Walmart.com. We make it easy for Walmart Sellers to find great products to sell, or sell better.” – Mr Civin. Walmart UPC Lookup is vital for sellers looking to establish themselves on Walamrt.com. Walmart Fulfillment Services, as a direct competitor to Amazon FBA, has been growing exponentially, and for good reason. 3rd Party Sellers on Walmart.com are finding the marketplace less competitive than Amazon.com and as a result, more profitable. In 2021, there were 6.3m Third-Party Sellers on Amazon.com, whereas Walmart.com had 114 700 Third-Party Sellers. This translates to 48 customers for every 1 Seller on Amazon.com versus 1918 customers for every 1 seller on Walmart.com.In the last 2 years alone, Walmart.com has spent over $50 Billion on their Fulfillment infrastructure, preparing for the increase in 3rd Party Sellers.As more Sellers are moving to Walmart.com, it has become more important for Sellers to have access to accurate and easy to access Walmart Seller Tools.Mr Civin explains that it is best to find products with an existing demand on Walmart.com. However, he recommends competing products should have few reviews - indicating a new arrival can compete equitably with the products already selling. The WallySmarter Keyword Niche Finder guides sellers directly to these types of profitable products.Only with the depth of the Wallysmarter.com database of 12 million Walmart.com keywords and 200 million Walmart.com products, can prospective sellers really carry out product research efficiently and effectively. “New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for an easy free trial. No credit card information is required. New users are welcome to come and try Wallysmarter.com for a free trial. Wallysmarter.com even offers an API for larger sellers to buy Walmart data in bulk.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension, Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Lewis CivinEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/

