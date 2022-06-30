Carper Welcomes Launch of DOT Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program

DELAWARE, June 30 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today applauded the launch of the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Reconnecting Communities pilot program. The $1 billion program, written by Carper in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help restore economic opportunities and reconnect communities that have been cut off and divided by transportation infrastructure.

“Our nation’s highways, roads, and bridges should connect communities, facilitate the transport goods and essential services, and unlock economic opportunities. But we know that throughout our history, our transportation infrastructure has often been built in ways that do the exact opposite, cutting off neighborhoods from prosperity and dividing communities. I wrote the Reconnecting Communities pilot program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address this unjust legacy of our past infrastructure investments. Now, I’m pleased to see the Department of Transportation is getting this program off the ground. It’s a real, tangible way that we can start to right the wrongs of our past and ensure a brighter future for all Americans.”

