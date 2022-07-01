There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,001 in the last 365 days.
Burundi National Day
July 01, 2022
On behalf of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the people of the Republic of Burundi as you celebrate 60 years of independence. We look forward to working with you in the years ahead to promote the protection of human rights, regional peace and stability, and economic development.
