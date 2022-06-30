Sheriff recruits celebrate graduation

CANADA, June 30 - The most-recent class of B.C. Sheriff Service recruits has graduated at the Vancouver Law Courts after completing their training through the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC).

These recruits will begin their careers in Nelson, Fort St. John, Prince George and on the Lower Mainland.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I want to thank B.C.’s newest sheriffs for choosing a career in the justice system,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Congratulations to the graduating class, and I wish you success as you work to keep people safe within our court system.”

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, 11 B.C. Sheriff Service recruits participated in a graduation ceremony, marking the seventh class to graduate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruits completed an intensive 14-week academic, physical and practical training program. Recruits were instructed in the areas of legal studies, driver training, communications and jury management, among others. Recruits, instructors, JIBC facility staff and B.C. Sheriff Service members worked together to ensure a safe training environment.

“Congratulations to the new sheriff graduates on completing their challenging training,” said Jenny Manton, assistant deputy minister and director of sheriffs. “I commend them for their dedication and hard work. I look forward to the valuable skills and knowledge these enthusiastic new recruits will bring to enrich the B.C. Sheriff Service and the justice sector.”

Sheriffs in B.C. are responsible for carrying out orders of the court. They also carry out protection and enforcement duties to ensure the safety of all court users, including the judiciary, the legal profession, other justice-related agencies, court staff and members of the public.

“We are proud to welcome 11 new deputy sheriffs who graduate today,” said Paul Corrado, chief sheriff and executive director, B.C. Sheriff Service. “I know they are eager to start their assignments across the province and put their training into practice providing safety for the courts of B.C. and serving British Columbians. Congratulations to our new deputy sheriffs and their families.”

The B.C. Sheriff Service is a recognized international leader in providing protective and enforcement services for the justice system. It is also one of the founding members of JIBC.

“Congratulations to the graduating deputy sheriffs for completing the rigorous sheriff recruit training program amidst the added challenges resulting from the pandemic,” said Michel Tarko, president and CEO, JIBC. “We wish you the very best in your new law enforcement careers. From JIBC’s founding in 1978, we have been the home of sheriff recruit training for British Columbia. We are proud of this long-standing history and remain committed to meeting the labour-market demands for this crucial role in our court system.”

JIBC offers the sheriff recruit training program as a post-secondary certificate program. The next class of sheriffs will begin training July 11 and is expected to graduate in October 2022.

Learn More:

To find out more about the role and sheriff career opportunities, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff