Housing solution reached for Salt Spring Island residents

CANADA, July 1 - Temporary modular housing units have been secured to support 22 people currently temporarily residing at the Seabreeze Inne.

A two-week extension of the lease at the Seabreeze Inne will provide residents with a safe and secure place to live until they can move into modular units on Kings Lane.

The Lady Minto Hospital Foundation has agreed to extend the current lease at the Seabreeze Inne until July 15, 2022.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation for generously extending the lease at the Seabreeze Inne, providing people with a safe roof over their heads for the past six months,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “BC Housing continues to work diligently to build the new permanent supportive housing facility at Drake Road.”

BC Housing has been leasing the Seabreeze Inne from the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation since January 2022. Residents are receiving support services from the Salt Spring and Southern Gulf Islands Community Services Society (SSICS).

The current lease was set to expire on June 30, 2022, so Lady Minto Hospital Foundation could begin on-site renovations to create much-needed long-term housing for Gulf Island Hospital staff. The temporary Seabreeze Inne residents will now remain at the former hotel until July 15 when they will move into temporary accommodations currently under construction at 154 Kings Lane.

The Province, through BC Housing, has secured a lease for a portion of 154 Kings Lane from Gulf Islands Seniors Residence Association (GISRA) to create temporary housing until permanent, purpose-built supportive housing is operational at Drake Road. This lease is critical to ensuring Seabreeze Inne residents have a place to live while Drake Road construction continues.

The temporary modular housing at 154 Kings Lane will have individual bedrooms, air conditioning, laundry, washrooms, shared common areas and meals.

BC Housing is continuing its due diligence for the development at Drake Road, including environmental, riparian area assessments and water supply approvals. Once completed, the mobile unit will be dismantled, the land returned to GISRA and residents will move into their new permanent homes at Drake Road or to other housing options, depending on individual need.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation for their valuable work to offer the affordable housing needed to deliver community-based health care on Salt Spring Island. I wish them the best in their work to support the health of Salt Spring Islanders,” Eby said.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including 78 homes on Salt Spring Island.

Learn More:

For more information on Drake Road, visit: Salt Spring Island – Supportive Housing | Let's Talk Housing BC (letstalkhousingbc.ca)

A map showing the location of all announced provincially-funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/