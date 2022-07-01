St Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2003472

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/30/2022 at approximately 1817 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Roger Laplant

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Nicole Rheaume

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Charles Trayah

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Laina Brassil

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/30/2022 at approximately 1817 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to the area of Main St near Troy St in the town of Richford for a dispute between citizens. It was reported that a verbal and physical altercation was occurring. Troopers arrived on scene where the parties were separated, and identified Roger Laplant (49 of Richford), Nicole Rheaume (44 of Richford), Charles Trayah (39 of Richford), and Laina Brassil (33 of Richford) to be the parties involved. Subsequent to investigation, it was determined that Laplant, Trayah, Brassil, and Rheaume disturbed the peace by recklessly engaging in fighting, violent, and tumultuous behavior. As such, they created a risk of public annoyance and inconvenience while engaging in such behavior, which included using abusive and obscene language a public place. Due to this, they were all charged with Disorderly Conduct and issued citations to appear in Franklin County Superior Court at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov