St Albans Barracks // Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003472
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/30/2022 at approximately 1817 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Roger Laplant
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Nicole Rheaume
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Charles Trayah
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Laina Brassil
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/30/2022 at approximately 1817 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to the area of Main St near Troy St in the town of Richford for a dispute between citizens. It was reported that a verbal and physical altercation was occurring. Troopers arrived on scene where the parties were separated, and identified Roger Laplant (49 of Richford), Nicole Rheaume (44 of Richford), Charles Trayah (39 of Richford), and Laina Brassil (33 of Richford) to be the parties involved. Subsequent to investigation, it was determined that Laplant, Trayah, Brassil, and Rheaume disturbed the peace by recklessly engaging in fighting, violent, and tumultuous behavior. As such, they created a risk of public annoyance and inconvenience while engaging in such behavior, which included using abusive and obscene language a public place. Due to this, they were all charged with Disorderly Conduct and issued citations to appear in Franklin County Superior Court at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
