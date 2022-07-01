Statement on June 2022 Revenue Estimates

(Washington, DC) – Today, the DC government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2022-2026 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenue is revised upward in FY 2022 by $490.6 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:



“DC is open and well on our way to a strong comeback. We made it a point to spread the word that our city is open, and people are listening. Visitors are coming back to Washington, DC – they are staying in our hotels, supporting local businesses, and getting DC residents back to work. Residents and visitors alike are rediscovering all the festivals, restaurants, nightlife corridors, museums and activities that make DC the best place to live, work and visit. We move forward with optimism and caution – optimistic because we know our continued growth allows us to invest in the work needed to build a more equitable and inclusive DC; but cautious because we know there are significant economic factors out of our control that require us to be steady and responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. With these estimates and this week’s confirmation of Glen Lee as the District’s next chief financial officer, we are well-positioned to deliver the recovery that DC deserves.”

