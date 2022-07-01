Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the 2022- 2023 Budget

“This historic budget signed by the Governor today builds on prior investments in health and human services and furthers our vision of a Healthy California for All. The budget improves our ability to serve the whole person, and ensures that the health care, housing, and social needs of those we serve are considered together, not solely through the lens of separate funding streams or programs. Most importantly, the investments will improve the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors while addressing the underlying inequities in our society.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed us how so many people are far behind and that the distance to make up to achieve equity is driven by historical, deep seated structural factors of racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination. In order to create a state where all of us can have a chance to thrive based on our efforts and hard work, we cannot allow certain groups and individuals to be disadvantaged because of the color of their skin, gender identity, sexual orientation, age or disability. This budget seeks to lift all boats, but some boats are being lifted more. It also allows us to be a leader in the fight for equity and gives us the opportunity to create programs that address the persistent and systemic inequities that fueled the pandemic.”

###