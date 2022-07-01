New Visual Things Features Exclusive Art Prints and Designs from Array of Artists

The company is seeking commission-based affiliates to showcase its remarkable art offerings.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Visual Things , an online source for modern and abstract art prints and video art, is pleased to announce it is now seeking commission-based affiliates.New Visual Things is a unique online platform for art in different formats and at various price points. The company aims to offer artwork created by an exclusive selection of artists whose work has been vetted according to quality and exclusivity.In the company’s most recent news, New Visual Things has launched an exciting new affiliate program. The program offers artists and influencers from the arts world the opportunity to showcase and earn royalties from sales through their platforms, as well as the many other benefits and rewards listed by the company."New Visual Things is a curated design and art shop that showcases and sells works created by current artists,” says a company representative in an official press statement. “We value independent artists' unique ideas and aesthetics, and this is why we have made it our mission to help these artists sell their work and gain a global audience. Furthermore, artists who work with us get to keep 90% of royalties from the sale of their work. We are now also offering an affiliate program for interested people to feature our links on their platforms and reap the rewards."On its platform, customers can find an assortment of museum-quality fine art paper options, including an ecologically conscious compostable paper that is 100% recycled and FSCcertified. Artwork is printed in-house on luxe high-end giclée pigment art printers.More details can be seen on the official company website at https://newvisualthings.com/