Changes announced to senior government leadership

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Premier Blaine Higgs announced changes today to the senior ranks of the provincial public service.

Eric Beaulieu becomes the deputy minister of Health.

Jim Mehan, a long-time public servant in the province, becomes the deputy minister of Social Development. He is currently serving as the assistant deputy minister in the department.

Heidi Liston becomes the deputy minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“Moving forward, we know health care is a major concern for our province and Eric Beaulieu will be continuing to lead the work already begun so that New Brunswickers see improved access to primary healthcare,” said Higgs. “Also, by establishing a deputy minister responsible solely for Environment and Climate Change, we will be better able to focus on the issues surrounding climate change and take actions to mitigate the impact on our province.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a complete list of deputy ministers, deputy heads and presidents of Part 1 Crown corporations (* denotes a change or addition):

Cheryl Hansen, chief operating officer, clerk of the Executive Council, head of the public service, deputy minister of Finance and Treasury Board, secretary to Treasury Board, and secretary to Cabinet;

Louis Léger, deputy minister and chief of staff of the Office of the Premier;

Nicolle Carlin, deputy minister of Strategic Initiatives and Communications, Office of the Premier;

Cade Libby*, deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, deputy minister of Aboriginal Affairs and president of the Regional Development Corporation;

Heidi Liston*, deputy minister of Environment and Climate Change;

Ryan Donaghy, deputy minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform;

Cathy LaRochelle, deputy minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries;

George Daley, deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development (anglophone sector);

Marcel Lavoie, deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development (francophone sector);

Thomas MacFarlane, deputy minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development;

Eric Beaulieu*, deputy minister of Health;

Sadie Perron, deputy minister of Economic Development and Small Business, CEO of Opportunities NB (acting), and deputy minister of Immigration;

Daniel Mills, deputy minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour;

Michael Comeau, deputy minister of Justice and Public Safety, and deputy Attorney General;

Jim Mehan*, deputy minister of Social Development;

Yennah Hurley, deputy minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture and deputy minister responsible for Women’s Equality;

Rob Taylor, deputy minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;

Alan Roy, CEO of Service New Brunswick; and

Paul Greene, deputy minister of Corporate Communications, Executive Council Office.

30-06-22