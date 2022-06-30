Canada Day message

Submit Release
CANADA, June 30 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following message was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs to mark Canada Day, Friday, July 1:

On Canada Day, New Brunswickers join their fellow Canadians from coast to coast in celebrating our nation’s 155th birthday.

I am proud to be Canadian and proud of the reputation we have as a nation on the world stage.

Canadians are known for their welcoming and friendly nature. Recently, that was evident in New Brunswick as we welcomed more than 500 Ukrainians who came to our country to start a new life.

This national holiday brings family and friends together, inspiring hope and optimism at a time when we need it the most.

No matter how you choose to celebrate this year, I wish all New Brunswickers a happy and safe Canada Day.

