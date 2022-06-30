Province updates regulations, services for British Columbians

CANADA, June 30 - As government works to make life better for people and communities, and to create a clean and inclusive economy, the Province is releasing the Better Regulations for British Columbians annual report.

The report highlights the key actions taken by government to improve services for people and businesses during a challenging year that included the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and extreme flooding.

“Updating regulations and enhancing services every year is an important part of making everyday life better for British Columbians,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “This year’s Better Regulations for British Columbians annual report adheres to our StrongerBC Economic Plan’s goal of clean and inclusive growth as we tackle the challenges of today while building an economy that works for everyone.”

The 2021-22 Better Regulations annual report adheres to the Province’s commitment to improving regulations and services for British Columbians. Some of the changes made over the past fiscal year include enabling municipalities to ban single-use plastics, providing interest-free rent loans and launching a new virtual health clinic in northern B.C.

The Better Regulations for British Columbians annual regulatory process updates information in government regulations each year. Presenting regulatory changes in a single amendment package every year is an efficient way for ministries to make amendments to clarify, modernize, correct or repeal outdated information in regulations.

Better Regulations for British Columbians supports the StrongerBC Economic Plan to build a more inclusive, sustainable and innovative economy for everyone by making sure that all British Columbians have equal access to government services, no matter their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or cultural beliefs.

Quick Facts:

741 instances of outdated gendered language have been removed or updated in 138 regulations through the annual regulatory process Better Regulations for British Columbians in 2022.

The changes took effect March 31, 2022.

More than 1,300 instances of outdated gendered language have been removed to date.

The 2022 package includes regulatory changes from the following ministries: Agriculture, Food and Fisheries; Attorney General; Citizens’ Services; Education; Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation; Environment and Climate Change Strategy; Finance; Forests, Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development; Health; Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation; Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; Labour; Children and Family Development; Municipal Affairs; Public Safety and Solicitor General; and Transportation and Infrastructure.

Learn More:

Learn about Better Regulations for British Columbians: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/regulatory-reform

Learn more about B.C.’s Gender Equity Office: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/gender-equity

Learn more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan