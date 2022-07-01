Submit Release
Credit and Alternative Lending WebinarJul21

StartJuly 21, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndJuly 21, 2022 MSTAll day event

Join the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce and learn more about creative ways you can fund your veteran or spouse-owned business to further support your entrepreneurship Journey.

The event will feature speaker Shalynn Kellog from Idaho Connect. Shalynn has many years of experience working with underserved populations all across Idaho in helping them find funding resources.

Attendance at this workshop will also give more opportunities for one-to-one business counseling to meet with her to explore further.

Veterans and Spouse Owned Businesses oftentimes don’t realize the unique funding opportunities they may qualify for.

The even will take place virtually July 21 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Learn more and register here.

