The Honourable Adrian Leonce, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development recently met with Director of (UNOPS)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 30 - On Wednesday June 15th 2022, The Honourable Adrian Leonce, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, met with Mr. Alejandro Rossi, Director Multi-Country Office, Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama – The United Nations Office for Project Service (UNOPS) to discuss possible areas of collaboration on projects for housing and urban development.

The United Nations Office for Project Service focuses on assisting Government Ministries, Agencies and other State bodies, in the design and implementation of projects at a national and local level to improve the living conditions of persons in society, particularly the most vulnerable. UNOPS utilises its expertise in the areas of public procurement; infrastructure project management; and project design and implementation to further assist partnering Governments achieve their Sustainable Development Goals.

Based on this level of expertise, UNOPS is willing to partner with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to support the achievement of its goals in the areas of housing, urban development, regeneration and revitalisation.

One priority project of the Ministry as outlined by Minister Leonce, is the urban regeneration/revitalisation of East Port of Spain. This project, which falls under the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd. (EPOS), an Agency under the Ministry, is geared at transforming the physical, social and economic environment of East Port-of-Spain to create one that attracts investors and offers improved living and working conditions to its occupiers. The Honourable Minister also highlighted other housing initiatives under another Ministry Agency, the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), being undertaken the aim of improving the options for citizens, which ties into our National Vision to 2030 of Putting People First: Nurturing Our Greatest Asset.

Mr. Rossi underscored some experiences of similar projects undertaken by UNOPS in other countries from which the Ministry can gather insights and has extended an offer to facilitate a fact finding mission. The Honourable Minister obliged while giving the Ministry’s commitment to remain open to future discussions with UNOPS on the possibility for future partnership that will redound to the benefit of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Also, in attendance at the meeting were Mrs. Claire Davidson-Williams, Permanent Secretary (Ag.) and Ms. Nirmala Ramlogan, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Ag.).