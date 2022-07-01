Recognizing Robin Sanchez as 2021 United States Polo Association Woman of the Year

Robin Sanchez, polo instructor and promoter and 2021 United States Polo Association Woman of the Year United States Polo Association Woman of the Year Robin Sanchez demonstrates arena polo strategy in a clinic for collegiate polo players Umpire Robin Sanchez and polo player Sylvia Kampshoff share a moment during downtime at a polo match

Recipient of the Louise Hitchcock award, Sanchez is recognized for her role in advancing the mission of the USPA and encouraging women in the sport of polo.

She's a horse woman first, always keeping equine welfare at the forefront and she loves to teach players and just get more people involved.” — anonymous award nomination submission