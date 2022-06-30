Ravel Mental Health Releases Guide on Why Therapists Should Provide Geriatric Therapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravel Mental Health has released a guide on why therapists should provide geriatric therapy. Many seniors struggle with mental health conditions and need help dealing with their emotions.
Many seniors may have experienced some traumatic events that they’re unsure how to cope with. Some may be experiencing a new set of challenges that come along with retirement or declining physical health. Many may find it difficult to cope with the changes in their body or situation and may experience mental health conditions such as depression.
Providing care to seniors is essential for helping them through difficult mental health challenges. One of the main reasons for providing geriatric therapy includes preventing suicide. Many face difficulties with their loved ones passing or their change in physical capabilities. Men 75 and older are more likely to die from suicide than any other demographic.
Preventing suicide is one way to help them. Therapists can also help with anxiety disorders that arise due to the fear of falling, being left alone, fear of death, complicated grief, medical or mental illnesses, and other conditions. These situations can often be anxiety-inducing, and many seniors need help mitigating the feelings of anxiety that are associated with those situations.
Therapists can also provide counsel for people with PTSD. Elderly clients can often deal with forms of PTSD that have resulted from the following:
• Death of friends and family
• Loss of a spouse
• Scary near-death experience
• Veteran service
Older adults can also get help with coping with grief. Many situations can lead to feelings of grief, such as losing a loved one, no longer working, having physical limitations, etc. Grief can be complicated to work through, and having a therapist to help would be greatly beneficial.
Therapists can also help elderly clients with changing their mindsets. Getting older means that their lifestyle has changed, and their declining physical health can hinder things they’ve previously enjoyed. Getting help will allow these clients to change their perspectives and avoid depression.
Ravel Mental Health is an online platform that can help struggling people find therapy sessions that fit their needs. With filters, people can find a therapist or group in their community that will suit their needs. People interested in finding a therapy that suits them can visit the website to learn more.
Nancy Cowden
Many seniors may have experienced some traumatic events that they’re unsure how to cope with. Some may be experiencing a new set of challenges that come along with retirement or declining physical health. Many may find it difficult to cope with the changes in their body or situation and may experience mental health conditions such as depression.
Providing care to seniors is essential for helping them through difficult mental health challenges. One of the main reasons for providing geriatric therapy includes preventing suicide. Many face difficulties with their loved ones passing or their change in physical capabilities. Men 75 and older are more likely to die from suicide than any other demographic.
Preventing suicide is one way to help them. Therapists can also help with anxiety disorders that arise due to the fear of falling, being left alone, fear of death, complicated grief, medical or mental illnesses, and other conditions. These situations can often be anxiety-inducing, and many seniors need help mitigating the feelings of anxiety that are associated with those situations.
Therapists can also provide counsel for people with PTSD. Elderly clients can often deal with forms of PTSD that have resulted from the following:
• Death of friends and family
• Loss of a spouse
• Scary near-death experience
• Veteran service
Older adults can also get help with coping with grief. Many situations can lead to feelings of grief, such as losing a loved one, no longer working, having physical limitations, etc. Grief can be complicated to work through, and having a therapist to help would be greatly beneficial.
Therapists can also help elderly clients with changing their mindsets. Getting older means that their lifestyle has changed, and their declining physical health can hinder things they’ve previously enjoyed. Getting help will allow these clients to change their perspectives and avoid depression.
Ravel Mental Health is an online platform that can help struggling people find therapy sessions that fit their needs. With filters, people can find a therapist or group in their community that will suit their needs. People interested in finding a therapy that suits them can visit the website to learn more.
Nancy Cowden
Ravel Mental Health
email us here