Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,975 in the last 365 days.

Ravel Mental Health Releases Guide on Why Therapists Should Provide Geriatric Therapy

Geriatric Therapy

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravel Mental Health has released a guide on why therapists should provide geriatric therapy. Many seniors struggle with mental health conditions and need help dealing with their emotions.

Many seniors may have experienced some traumatic events that they’re unsure how to cope with. Some may be experiencing a new set of challenges that come along with retirement or declining physical health. Many may find it difficult to cope with the changes in their body or situation and may experience mental health conditions such as depression.

Providing care to seniors is essential for helping them through difficult mental health challenges. One of the main reasons for providing geriatric therapy includes preventing suicide. Many face difficulties with their loved ones passing or their change in physical capabilities. Men 75 and older are more likely to die from suicide than any other demographic.

Preventing suicide is one way to help them. Therapists can also help with anxiety disorders that arise due to the fear of falling, being left alone, fear of death, complicated grief, medical or mental illnesses, and other conditions. These situations can often be anxiety-inducing, and many seniors need help mitigating the feelings of anxiety that are associated with those situations.

Therapists can also provide counsel for people with PTSD. Elderly clients can often deal with forms of PTSD that have resulted from the following:

• Death of friends and family
• Loss of a spouse
• Scary near-death experience
• Veteran service

Older adults can also get help with coping with grief. Many situations can lead to feelings of grief, such as losing a loved one, no longer working, having physical limitations, etc. Grief can be complicated to work through, and having a therapist to help would be greatly beneficial.

Therapists can also help elderly clients with changing their mindsets. Getting older means that their lifestyle has changed, and their declining physical health can hinder things they’ve previously enjoyed. Getting help will allow these clients to change their perspectives and avoid depression.

Ravel Mental Health is an online platform that can help struggling people find therapy sessions that fit their needs. With filters, people can find a therapist or group in their community that will suit their needs. People interested in finding a therapy that suits them can visit the website to learn more.

Nancy Cowden
Ravel Mental Health
email us here

You just read:

Ravel Mental Health Releases Guide on Why Therapists Should Provide Geriatric Therapy

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.