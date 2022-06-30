Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 30, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 30, 2022

Convened at 11:00 A.M.

House Recessed at 3:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Pam DeLissio.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 972

HB 1561

HB 1563

HB 1935

HB 1952

HB 2412

HB 2653

HB 2654

HB 2655

HB 2656

HB 2657

HB 2658

HB 2659

HB 2661

HB 2662

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 129

HB 331

HB 1598

HB 1665

HB 2039

HB 2097

HB 2157

HB 2401

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 477

SB 849

SB 1047

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 972

HB 1561

HB 1563

HB 1780

HB 1868

HB 1935

HB 1952

HB 2039

HB 2401

HB 2412

HB 2653

HB 2654

HB 2655

HB 2656

HB 2657

HB 2658

HB 2659

HB 2661

HB 2662

SB 477

SB 635

SB 849

SB 1047

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 217     Health

HR 218     Judiciary

                   

HB 2713   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2715   Consumer Affairs

HB 2716   Local Government

HB 2717   Judiciary

HB 2718   State Government

HB 2719   State Government

HB 2720   Judiciary

                   

SB 225      Insurance

 

SB 1147    Labor and Industry

 

SB 1277    Education

SB 1278    Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2293      To Appropriations

HB 2367      To Appropriations

HB 2606      To Appropriations

HB 2709      To Appropriations

SB 251         To Appropriations

SB 1093       To Appropriations

SB 1183       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 814         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 904         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 905         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1179       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1212       From Liquor Control Committee as Amended

HB 1780      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1868      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2293      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2401      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2606      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2709      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 811

HB 1092

HB 1093

HB 1462

HB 1578

HB 1671

HB 1693

HB 2290

HB 2396

SB 153

SB 588

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 811

HB 1462

HB 1578

HB 1671

HB 2396

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives is in recess.

 

Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 30, 2022

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.