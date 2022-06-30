Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 30, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 30, 2022
Convened at 11:00 A.M.
House Recessed at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Pam DeLissio.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1561
HB 1563
HB 1935
HB 1952
HB 2412
HB 2653
HB 2654
HB 2655
HB 2656
HB 2657
HB 2658
HB 2659
HB 2661
HB 2662
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 129
HB 331
HB 1598
HB 1665
HB 2039
HB 2097
HB 2157
HB 2401
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 477
SB 849
SB 1047
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 972
HB 1561
HB 1563
HB 1780
HB 1868
HB 1935
HB 1952
HB 2039
HB 2401
HB 2412
HB 2653
HB 2654
HB 2655
HB 2656
HB 2657
HB 2658
HB 2659
HB 2661
HB 2662
SB 477
SB 635
SB 849
SB 1047
Bills Referred
HR 217 Health
HR 218 Judiciary
HB 2713 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2715 Consumer Affairs
HB 2716 Local Government
HB 2717 Judiciary
HB 2718 State Government
HB 2719 State Government
HB 2720 Judiciary
SB 225 Insurance
SB 1147 Labor and Industry
SB 1277 Education
SB 1278 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 2293 To Appropriations
HB 2367 To Appropriations
HB 2606 To Appropriations
HB 2709 To Appropriations
SB 251 To Appropriations
SB 1093 To Appropriations
SB 1183 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 814 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 904 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 905 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1179 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1212 From Liquor Control Committee as Amended
HB 1780 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1868 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2293 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2401 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2606 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2709 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 811
HB 1092
HB 1093
HB 1462
HB 1578
HB 1671
HB 1693
HB 2290
HB 2396
SB 153
SB 588
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 811
HB 1462
HB 1578
HB 1671
HB 2396
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives is in recess.